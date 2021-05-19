From Conway Police Department reports
Cross necklace missing
On May 17, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
A man said that sometime between 4 p.m. May 15 and 7 a.m. May 17, he had a necklace go missing from apartments on South Donaghey Avenue.
The necklace was described as a gold chain necklace with a cross with diamonds that he estimated to cost around $50.
He said the only other people who had been in his apartment during the time frame it was taken was a married couple.
When he asked the couple about the necklace, “they became verbally upset,” according to the report.
He said he just wanted a police report in case anything else goes missing.
City vehicle stolen
On May 17, police responded to the Don Owen Sports Complex on Lower Ridge Road for a theft of property report.
A man told officers that sometime between 12:30 p.m. May 14 and 6:30 a.m. May 17 “someone stole a 2011 Kawasaki Mule side by side belonging the City of Conway,” according to the report.
He provided officers with the VIN number and the vehicle was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system.
Company generator taken
On May 17, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said she had a generator stored in the bed of her pickup truck, parked on Morningside Drive, and someone had stolen it overnight.
She said the theft “must have occurred between 10 p.m. the night before and 6 a.m.,” the report stated.
She described the generator as silver with black components. She provided officers with the serial number. She said it was purchased for her company, The Magic Food Bus.
