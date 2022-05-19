From Conway Police Department reports
Good gravy
On Saturday, police responded to a call from a woman who said that her sister had been threatening her. The woman told police that she and her sister had been fighting throughout the day due to her sister’s “bad attitude” and that her sister had been threatening to beat her up, according to the report. That day, her sister showed up at the woman’s house and started threatening to fight her. When the woman refused to fight her sister, her sister then started stabbing the tires of the woman’s car. The woman said that her sister always acts out when things don’t go her way and that when she called the police, the sister drove off. When police came to the scene, they saw that all four of the woman’s tires were flat with puncture marks. They also found a “white thick liquid” on top of the woman’s car that appeared to be gravy.
Something fishy
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call at Academy Sports and Outdoors around 1 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting report. Police spoke to the store director who said that on Wednesday, May 11 around 3 p.m., a man entered the store and shopped for a little bit before heading to the fishing section. The man then started loosening the the security knobs that were holding a display model fish finder that was worth $1,350. The man then took the fish finder, hid it in his pants and left the store, the report stated.
