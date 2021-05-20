From Conway Police Department reports
Two stolen bicycles
On May 17, police responded to a theft of property report.
A woman said that two bicycles were stolen from the front yard of her residence on Krystal Kreek Drive sometime after noon on May 16.
One of the bikes was a purple Huffy Cruiser that had a purple basket on the front of it. The value of the bicycle was approximately $250.
The second bicycle was a purple 2 Cool BMX bicycle that has a torn seat and is valued at around $98.
She provided photos of both bikes but didn’t have serial numbers.
One stolen bicycle
On May 18, police responded to a theft of property report at an apartment complex on Rich Smith Lane.
A woman told officers her daughter’s bicycle was stolen.
She said that around 4:45 p.m., her daughter asked her to bring the bike upstairs. When she went down to get the bike, it was missing.
She asked a neighbor if they had seen it and the neighbor said “some kid came up and got on it,” according to the report.
The bike was described as a purple Nel Lusso Beach Cruiser. A price estimate was not included in the report.
Keyed vehicle
On May 18, police responded to a criminal mischief call at an apartment complex on Hogan Lane.
A woman told officers she had parked her 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox in the parking lot near her residence around 9 a.m. May 17. When she returned to the vehicle around noon, she “noticed someone keyed the side of [it],” the report stated. The damage went down the entire passenger side. She didn’t have an estimate for repairs but said she would call police with an update to the report when she did.
