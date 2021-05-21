From Conway Police Department reports
Checks stolen from mailboxes
Police received separate reports from two residents of Bay Hill Drive on May 17 regarding checks stolen out of their mailboxes.
One resident said her husband placed two checks – one for $700 and one for $$27,000 to the Department of Finance and Administration – in their mailbox on May 16. She said a neighbor told her around 7 a.m. May 17 that her mailbox was open but the flag was still up. She checked the mailbox and the checks were gone. The couple canceled the checks through the bank, the report stated.
Another resident told police she had five checks in her mailbox – for $969.74, $162.60, $320.27, $106.32 and $50 – in sealed envelopes on May 16. Around 5:30 a.m. May 17 she noticed her mailbox was open. She checked the mailbox and found all the checks were gone.
The report noted the $969.74 check was for employee payroll.
It didn’t indicate whether the checks had been canceled through the bank.
