From Conway Police Department reports
Harassment
On Monday, police responded to a call a little after midnight at the CVS on Oak Street in reference to an employee who said she been harassed by a customer. Police spoke to the employee who said that the customer came into the store acting intoxicated. The employee told police that he asked her for a bag and as she was getting one for him, he slapped her on the butt.
Police found the customer outside attempting to get on his bike, but police arrested him for public intoxication before he could do so.
False warrant
Also on Monday, police responded to a call around 1 p.m. in reference to a broken protection order. The caller told police that his father, who he has a protection order against, came to visit him in a red pickup truck. The man told police that his father called him and requested that he take him to Faulkner County jail to turn himself in. His father told him that there was a warrant out for his arrest because he left a court-ordered drug treatment facility. When police looked into that, however, no such warrant existed. The father was then arrested anyway for breaking his son’s protection order.
