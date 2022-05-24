From Conway Police Department reports
Back it up
On May 15, police responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. to someone’s private property. The caller told police that around 3:30 p.m. that day, she was loading her groceries into her car at the parking lot at Sam’s on Amity Road when an unknown woman driving an SUV backed into her. The caller said that the woman hit her cart which caused it to knock into the back of her own car which caused damage near the exhaust pipe. The unknown woman then backed into the caller far enough that the caller said it pinned her between her car and the other woman’s car. The driver then left the scene. The woman did not have any visible injuries according to police, but she said that she had pain in her knees.
Stolen phone
Also on May 15, police responded to a call from a man reporting stolen property. The man said that earlier that morning, his iPhone was stolen. He told police that a woman was over at his place trying to get back some of her property when the two got into an argument. As the argument escalated, the woman left and took his iPhone with her. Police attempted to make contact with the woman by calling both his phone and hers but were unable to do so.
