From Conway Police Department reports
Bike stolen from garage
On May 23, police responded to a theft of property report on Pebblebrook Drive.
A man told officers his bicycle was stolen from his garage sometime between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.
He said “he was not home between those times and that his garage was possibly left open,” according to the report.
The bicycle was described as a dark blue Cannon Dale with Axsium tires. It was valued at $600.
The man told officers he didn’t see anyone suspicious near his residence. He was unable to provide a model number for the bicycle.
Wallet taken from vehicle
On May 23, police responded to a breaking or entering at Centerstone Apartments on South Donaghey Avenue.
A woman said that between 8 p.m. May 22 and 1 p.m. May 23, someone entered her 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra, which was parked in front of building 16, and stole her wallet from it.
She said the driver’s side door was previously damaged and she believes is how someone entered her vehicle.
She said her wallet is black with the letters MB on it and contained her debit cards, social security card, driver’s license, $50 cash and a medical purchasing card. She said she was in the process of canceling the debit cards and there were no unusual charges on her account.
