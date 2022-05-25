From Conway Police Department reports
Slashed tires
On May 14, police responded to a call at the Edge Apartments on Donaghey Avenue in reference to a criminal mischief report. Police spoke to the caller, a 21-year-old woman, who told police that her two left tires had been slashed. She said that she does not know who could’ve done it or with what, but that it had to have happened sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Friday afternoon. She said that she has not received any threats from anyone recently. The police report stated that her car was parked on the north side of the building.
Child custody
On May 15, police responded to a call over terroristic threatening regarding a custody dispute. Police spoke to a woman who said that she has been in the middle of a custody dispute over their child. She said that her husband’s mother has been calling her repeatedly and harassing her over the issue. She said that on May 9, the mother-in-law called and told her that she was going to beat her [expletive]. She then called again on May 13 making the same threat toward the woman.
