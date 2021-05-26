From Conway Police Department reports
Public intoxication
Around 6:30 p.m. May 21, police responded to JJ’s Bar and Grill on Main Street for an agency assist.
The fire department and MEMS were already on scene with an unresponsive female.
When officers arrived, they noted the woman was “somewhat alert, lying on the bench on the sidewalk in front of the business,” according to the report.
She had refused to be transported to the hospital. MEMS informed officers she had been drinking since 3 p.m. and they had attempted to locate a ride for her but were unsuccessful.
The officers noted “an extremely strong odor of alcohol intoxicants as well as urine,” adding they saw “a large wet spot on her pants from where she urinated on herself while on the bench.”
They reported her “words were extremely slurred and somewhat incoherent.”
Because she refused to go to the hospital and being unable to locate anyone to come pick her up, she was “arrested her public intoxication because I felt she was a danger to herself if left alone,” an officer noted.
“When I asked [her] to stand she was unable to keep balance on her own and needed assistance to walk,” the report stated.
Truck thief thwarted
On May 21, police took a breaking or entering report by phone.
The caller said that someone attempted to break into his 2003 white Chevrolet Silverado that was parked in The Links apartment complex near his building. He said he noticed the damage to his vehicle around 5 p.m. May 21.
“Someone attempted to break into his vehicle by completely removing the door handle on the driver side door,” the report stated. “The door was slightly open, however the vehicle lock was still engaged. As a result he does not believe anyone actually was able to get into the cab of his truck.”
He said nothing of value was missing from the truck and “he had several tools of value in his vehicle,” according to the report.
He took photos of the damage and emailed the vehicle.
Golf cart vandalized
On May 22, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that someone vandalized her daughter’s black Club Car Precedent golf cart.
The golf cart was being stored at U Storage on Prince Street, she said, adding “the golf cart was parked outside with only a covered awning in storage space six,” the report stated.
She went to the storage facility on May 21 to bring the golf course to her house so her daughter wouldn’t have to pay for storage. She discovered “the dash had been pulled apart and the batteries were taken,” according to the report.
She emailed police photos of the damage. Officers spoke with her daughter, who owns the golf cart, and she said she last checked on it Feb. 22. She said that at the time, it was not damaged and sent police photos of the undamaged cart from that day.
Neither the golf cart owner nor her mother had estimates for the repairs but said they would call back when they had them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.