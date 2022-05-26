From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen credit cards
On May 17, police responded to a call at TJ Maxx on Elsinger Boulevard in reference to a woman whose wallet was stolen with her debit/credit cards inside. On Friday, the woman called police back to inform them that one of her cards was used at Sam’s Club around noon that day in the amounts of $3,303.68 and $2,000. Police then went to Sam’s Club to look into the matter and made contact with an employee who was able to find the transactions in their system. Police were able to look at the cameras and found a woman in lane 94 wearing a black sunhat making the transactions. The employee informed police that the suspect was using a Sam’s Club card that belongs to a couple in Illinois and that they believe that she stole that as well. They traced the Sam’s Club card and found that there was another transaction made on May 16 at a Sam’s Club in Little Rock.
Light damage
On Friday, police responded to a call of criminal mischief at a man’s apartment. The caller told police that his neighbor was outside of his house being loud and “acting aggressively,” according to the report. The caller said that the neighbor was ripping light fixtures off the walls outside his apartment. The caller said that he heard crashing and saw that the light fixtures were damaged. When police arrived to investigate, they saw that the light fixtures on the apartment on the other side of the caller’s neighbor’s apartment were also damaged.
