From Conway Police Department reports
Designer handbag stolen
On May 24, police took a theft of property report by phone.
The caller said her 2015 Honda Odyssey that was parked at her residence on Berry Place Drive had been broken into. She said there was no damage to her vehicle and “she believed she had not locked the vehicle the night before,” according to the report.
She said the only thing stolen was a brown Louis Vuitton bag.
Account hacked
On May 24, police took a fraud report by phone.
The caller said her Walmart account, which had her debit card and credit card information stored, had been hacked. She said there were two fraudulent transactions – one for $198.66 and one for $186.95. The two purchases had been made through the Walmart app and were shipped to an address in Sherwood, Oregon.
“Items bought are unknown,” the report stated.
The caller said she had already canceled both cards as well as the fraudulent transactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.