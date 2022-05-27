From Conway Police Department reports
Domestic disturbance
On Saturday, police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a couple’s house. Police spoke to the girlfriend who told police that she got into a “very heated argument” with her boyfriend and said that it is a usual thing between them that always starts with the boyfriend drinking too much. She said that this time the two were in the kitchen yelling at each other when the boyfriend pushed her, causing her to hit her back on the countertop. Police spoke to the mother of the boyfriend who witnessed the incident and confirmed the girlfriend’s story. The boyfriend received a citation.
Stolen phone
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call about a theft of property at Urban Air around 5 p.m. Police spoke to the caller who said that her son’s phone was stolen. She said that he wrapped his phone up in his sweater and placed it under a bench before he went to go on the trampolines. When he went back to get it, his phone was no longer in his sweater. There was a man sitting on that same bench and when the boy asked him if he’s seen his phone, the man told him “you shouldn’t have left it there” and walked away.
