From Conway Police Department reports
Break-ins on Pebble Beach Drive
On May 24, police took three separate reports regarding vehicle break-ins in front of an apartment complex on Pebble Beach Drive.
In one, the caller told officers his vehicle was broken into overnight sometime between midnight and 7:45 a.m. He said he parked his vehicle for the night when he got home from work around midnight and noticed it was broken into around 7:45 a.m.
He said “the door handle of his truck was damaged and he couldn’t get the door open,” the report stated. “[He] also said the ignition was damaged and the key to his vehicle will not work now.”
Another caller said her dark blue 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was broken into sometime between 9 p.m. May 23 and 8 a.m. May 24.
The door handle of her vehicle “was broken as well as the ignition,” she said, adding she had purchased the vehicle in the past month and hadn’t yet gotten a license plate for it.
“The plastic covering around the ignition switch had been completely removed by the suspect in what [she] believes to be an attempt to steal the vehicle,” according to the report.
She said her husband’s wallet, which contained his debit card and $90 cash, was stolen from the vehicle.
A third caller told police his vehicle had also been broken into in front of the apartment complex overnight.
“His driver door handle was missing and the door was left open,” the report stated. “[He] believes they gained access with a screwdriver by prying the door handle off. Once he looked inside his vehicle, he did not find anything missing. The handle to his door was lying on the ground by the damaged door.”
