From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen car
On May 21, police responded to a call from a woman reporting that a friend stole her car and computer.
The woman told police that she and the friend were hanging out the day before because the friend did not have anywhere to sleep so the woman said that he could stay at her house until he figured things out. When the woman woke up around 4 p.m. that day, her truck, her keys and her laptop were all gone as well the friend.
Check cashed
On Monday, police responded to a call about a man who had a check stolen from him. The man told police that he had overdrafted on his Region’s bank account and had to close that account.
The man spoke to the social security office in Conway on May 6 and they told him that they would mail him a paper check that would arrive in two weeks. Two weeks went by and the man still didn’t get the check. So, on May 20, the man went to the social security office again and they told him that his check was already cashed at a Walmart. The man then went to Walmart and they informed him that they can’t tell him anything unless he files a police report.
