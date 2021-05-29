From Conway Police Department reports
Social media
blackmail
On May 22, police took a harassing communications report over the phone.
The caller said that a woman had friended him on Facebook and began sending him messages on Facebook messenger.
“[He] advised they messaged back and forth for a while and the conversation got flirtatious and continued to escalate,” according to the report. “[He] said he video chatted with the woman and it became sexual. While he was on video chat [the woman] took photos of him.”
He said the woman told him if he didn’t send her money “she would post the photos on social media and send them to his family members,” the report stated.
He said she asked for $3,000 as a down payment of sorts but eventually wanted $10,500 in total. She told him to go to Walmart and purchase a Money Gram for $3,000 and send it.
“He later realized the woman he video chatted did not resemble the woman in the photos he has seen on Facebook,” the report stated.
Being followed
On May 23, police took a harassment report over the phone.
The caller said that “she was followed around town by a silver Chevrolet Malibu” and the “driver appeared to be a male subject with broad shoulders,” the report stated, noting that “no further description was available.”
She said she was concerned because she is currently going through a divorce.
She provided officers with the license plate number of the vehicle and it returned to a Chevrolet Cobalt.
Officers asked if the vehicle could have been a Cobalt instead of a Malibu and she said it could have.
She was provided with a report number.
