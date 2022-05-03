From Conway Police Department reports
False Call
On Tuesday, April 26, police responded to a call from an elderly man who received a call from an unknown person. The man told police that he received a call that morning from a man he did not recognize the voice of that “sounded Middle Eastern.” The caller told the man that he had his granddaughter and would not release her unless the man went to the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive and pay him $5,000. The man said that the caller said his granddaughter’s name specifically and told him specific information about his family. On his way to Walmart, the man said that he called his granddaughter who picked up the phone and said that she was fine and at work. When he realized that his granddaughter was in fact okay, he returned home and called the police.
Come and steal
On Wednesday, April 27, police responded to a call about a man who had his car broken into. The man said that around 11 p.m. the previous night, someone entered his car and stole his wallet. He said that his car was unlocked so there was no forced entry. The man said that his wallet was brown and contained his debit card, his Cash App card and about $20 in cash. The man said that he woke up that morning to see three separate transactions on his debit card all used at an unknown Kum and Go in Conway. One transaction was made at 11:46 p.m. for $22, one was made at midnight for $24 and the other was made at 12:03 a.m. for $16.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@the cabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.