From Conway Police Department reports
Fake return
On April 25, police responded to a call at Home Depot in reference to a shoplifting report. Police spoke with the asset protection officer who said that a man came into the store and took three items off the shelves. The items were two drills and drill kits as well as a chainsaw. The man then proceeded to act as if he was returning the items before the asset protection officer walked up to him. The man then picked up all the items and left the store with them. The asset protection officer told police that the man has done this same thing multiple times before.
Uber fraud
On April 26, police responded to a call from a man reporting fraudulent use of his debit card. The man told police that a few weeks prior, someone used his credit card information to order Uber Eats. The unknown person made two different orders with the first one being for $75.82 and the second being for $9.49. After that happened, the man closed his Uber Eats account and ordered a new card. However, the day he got the new card, there was already a fraudulent charge on it for $26.68 at Ol’ Bart Southern Eats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.