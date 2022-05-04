From Conway Police Department reports
Spousal threat
On May 2, officers took a harassment report in the lobby of the police department. A woman told them that her husband had gone to her house around 3 p.m. and “was threatening her and screaming while holding their baby,” according to the report.
“She was not able to articulate the threats that were made because she was trying to get the baby from him,” the report stated.
The woman said neither she or the baby were injured and “she just wants to stop it at threats,” the report stated.
She showed the officers text messages from her husband that said “she was going to pay,” according to the report.
Officers advised her to get a copy of the report to take to the city attorney’s office to attempt to get a no-contact order or warrant.
Fraud alert
On May 2, officers took a fraud report in the lobby of the police department.
A woman said her debit card had been fraudulently used on April 25 and 26. She said her debit card was in her possession when the purchases were made. The purchases were from Kum & Go, Oak Street Tobacco Express and various fast food restaurants in Conway. She said she was in Hot Springs with her daughter when the purchases were made. She told officers she reported the charges to her bank.
