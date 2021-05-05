From Conway Police Department reports
No free beer
On April 30, police responded to a disturbance call at apartments on South Donaghey Avenue.
A man told officers that three men he knows from the apartment complex came over “to hang out with him,” according to the report.
“They walked over to the fridge and saw that [he] had put up a sign that said ‘no free beer, $1 each,’” the report stated. “Once the three males saw this, they immediately started getting aggressive with [the man] telling him that they were going to take his beer and come back and shoot or stab him.”
He said they took 12 Busch Lite beers and walked back to their own apartment.
He attempted to show officers which apartment the men stay in but was “only able to point me in a general direction,” an officer wrote in the report.
The officer attempted to make contact at two different apartments with no luck.
The man’s next door neighbor said “she had been outside all night and not observed anyone coming or going from [his] apartment,” the report stated.
Post-it note
On April 30, officers got a call regarding suspicious activity at a residence on Deer Street.
A woman told officers someone has been coming into her apartment and “most recently left a note this morning on her kitchen table,” according to the report. She said she noticed the note around 9-10 a.m.
“The note is a yellow post it note with the [words] ‘mermaids Aerial under ocean,’” the report stated, adding that she said “she knows her kids are not able to write that well.”
She said she doesn’t know who left the note but asked police to take it into evidence at the police department, which they did. She also told officers her residence has been broken into and her laptop stolen previously.
“She has to sleep with her purse wrapped around her arm as a safety measure,” the report stated.
Pawned ladder
On April 30, officers took a theft of property report over the phone.
The owner of Pearce Heating and Air told police that he and some employees were at River Town Pawn and “noticed a ladder belonging to his company for sale,” according to the report.
He said the pawn shop wouldn’t release any information about who pawned the ladder and advised him to contact the police. He said the ladder doesn’t have a serial number but does have Pearce Heating and Air written on it. He said he was making the report “in order to find out if the ladder was stolen or if the ladder was sold or pawned by any of his employees,” the report stated.
