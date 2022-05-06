From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen wallet
On Sunday, May 1, police responded to a call about a man who had his wallet stolen. The man told police that he got home from work around around 6 p.m. the night prior and was so tired that he didn’t lock his car and left his wallet in it. An hour later, the man went back to his car from his apartment to get his wallet and noticed that it wasn’t there anymore. The man told police that his wallet contained $5 and “some pieces of paper” with one of the pieces of paper having his social security number written on it.
Stolen keys
On Monday, May 2, police responded to another call about someone having items stolen from their car. Police spoke to a woman who said that her Jeep Renegade was broken into sometime between 7 p.m. the night prior and 6 a.m. that morning. She told police that she always locks her car when she leaves it in her apartment parking lot, but when she came back to it that morning, it was unlocked with no sign of forced entry. She said that the only item she noticed that was stolen were a set of keys to her work.
