From Conway Police Department reports
Furniture taken from furnished apartment
On May 3, police responded to Centennial Valley Apartments in reference to a theft of property call.
The apartment manager told officers one of her tenants moved out of a furnished apartment that day. When he moved out, “he took a couch, love seat, two end tables, a kitchen table, two queen size beds and frames, two night stands, one dresser, a coffee table, a TV stand and the washer and dryer,” according to the report.
She said she attempted to contact him “multiple times but her [calls] went straight to voicemail,” the report stated.
She was given a report number and advised of the warrants process.
Man believes granddaughter stole his cash
On May 4, police responded to Tyler Street in response to a theft of property call.
A man told officers that his granddaughter had stolen $340 from him. He said he had $500 (in 20 dollar bills) in an envelope in his desk.
He said his granddaughter “left home very quickly earlier and he thought to check the money,” the report stated.
He said he believed his granddaughter was with her boyfriend and that they would likely “be staying in a hotel somewhere in town,” the report stated.
Purse taken from vehicle
On May 4, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller told police that she visited a friend at The Ridge Apartments on Meadowlake Road between 8-11 p.m. the previous night.
“Upon her departure she noticed her purse was missing,” the report stated.
There were no signs of forced entry in the vehicle and she said she may have left it unlocked.
In the purse were her UCA student ID, driver’s license, military ID, social security card and debit cards.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.