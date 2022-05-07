From Conway Police Department reports
Purse stolen
On Monday, May 2, police responded to a call in reference to a woman’s purse getting stolen. The woman told police that she was unloading items from her car into a new office that she was moving into. She said that she was unloading some sheets and blankets when she believes she dropped her purse out of her car. When she went back to her car to get her purse, she knew it was in the front seat because she took a bottle of water out of it but couldn’t find it. She told police that her purse was brand new and light orange in color. She said that she has already gotten notified that her “information was compromised.” Inside her purse was a wallet, a Cinemark Theater Discount Card, a Sam’s Club Membership card as well as multiple other identification card including her driver’s license. In total, an estimated $869 was stolen, including the price of her purse.
Cards stolen
Also on Monday, police responded to a call from a woman that her car was broken into. The woman told police that her car was parked in front of her house, but that there was no damage done to her car. However, her CashApp card, US Bank Debit Card and her US Bank credit card were all stolen from inside. By the time she called police, there were multiple charges already made on each card including $3,150 on the CashApp card and about $500 made on both US Bank cards‘
