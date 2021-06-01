From Conway Police Department reports
Cash, medication taken from vehicle
On May 26, police took a breaking or entering report by phone.
The caller said that his vehicle, a black 2016 Chevrolet Impala, was broken into overnight.
He said approximately $10 cash and a bottle of 5 mg Concerta, with approximately 20 pills of the ADD/ADHD medication, were taken from his vehicle. He said the vehicle was parked in front of a residence on Southern Hills Drive. He did not report any damage to the vehicle.
Emergency kit, frisbee golf bag stolen
On May 27, police took a breaking our entering report over the phone.
The caller said that sometime between May 25-27, an unknown offender entered her unlocked vehicle and “stole her roadside emergency bag containing jumper cables and a reflective caution signal,” according to the report. “Also stolen was her frisbee golf bag with six frisbees.”
She said that both items were kept in her trunk. There was no damage reported to her vehicle.
