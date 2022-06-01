From Conway Police Department reports
Speeding
On May 20, a little before 6 p.m., police were at a stop sign on Winterbrook Drive at the intersection of Tyler Street when a dark colored Dodge Ram drove past at a “high rate of speed,” about 50 mph, according to the report. The car was driving westbound on Tyler Street and continued at the high speeds until Hogan Lane, when the police officer was no longer able to see the car. Police were able to see the driver from their car window and the car’s license plate. When running the plate number through dispatch, police were able to confirm the identity of the driver and warrants were processed. It was also revealed that the driver had a suspended license and their vehicle registration had expired in November.
Stolen gun
On May 23, police responded to a call about a man who said that he had items stolen by his girlfriend. Police spoke to the man who told police that his girlfriend was at his apartment the night prior while he was at work. When he returned home for a 15-minute break around midnight, his girlfriend was no longer there and all of her belongings were gone. The man then looked around the apartment to see if any of his belongings were gone as well and he discovered that his handgun was missing. He then attempted to call the girlfriend, but she had apparently shut off her phone.
