From Conway Police Department reports
Identity theft attempt
On June 7, police took am identity fraud report.
A man said that sometime between 4-5 p.m. “somebody was able to access his Verizon account at Walmart [at] 1155 Skyline,” according to the report.
He said that two iPhone 12s were charged to his Verizon account but that “he caught the transaction before it hit his bank account and he contacted Verizon,” the report stated.
“He advised that the charge was canceled from his Verizon account,” the report stated. “He wanted to make a report so that this didn’t happen to anyone else.”
Homes under construction broken into
On June 8, police responded to Tuscadora Drive in reference to stolen items from several new construction homes in the area.
A man told officers several homes had been broken into and appliances were stolen.
He said that sometime between 4:30 p.m. on June 7 and when the crew arrived at work the following morning, “several lots had their appliances taken,” the report stated.
He said seven construction homes were broken into and a GE electric stove was stolen from one.
Recovered vehicle stolen again
On June 8, police took a phone report regarding a stolen vehicle.
The caller said his 2011 Honda Accord had been stolen from his driveway on Crosspoint Road.
He said he last saw it parked in his driveway around 11:30 p.m. the night before and when he was about to leave for work around 8:30 a.m., the vehicle was gone.
“[He] advised me approximately a week ago his vehicle was taken and [later] located at Lake Point Apartments,” an officer wrote in the report. “He informed me a spare key had been left in the vehicle and was no longer in the vehicle” when it was recovered a week ago.
“He does not know who took the vehicle the first time, and does not know who took the vehicle the second time,” the report stated.
