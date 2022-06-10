From Conway Police Department reports
Texas Loudhouse
On Saturday, police responded to a call Texas Roadhouse in reference to an intoxicated man who was cursing at multiple customers. When police arrived, the man was shirtless in the parking lot talking to another officer at the scene. Police asked the man how he got to Texas Roadhouse and the man said that he walked there. As police were questioning the man, his attitude kept going back and forth between loud screaming to mumbling. Police then spoke to the Texas Roadhouse staff who said the man kept on screaming and slamming his beer mug down on the bar. Staff told police that he caused such a scene that they had to give free meals to all the customers sitting around him. The man was then arrested.
Spitting mad
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call about a harassment report at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Police spoke to staff who said that a woman pulled up to the drive-thru window in a maroon minivan. The staff said that the woman didn’t speak English and that her son was translating for her from the back seat. The boy told the staff that his mom wanted chicken legs, and when staff said that they didn’t have any chicken legs, the woman started to become angry. The woman then asked for her money back and the staff informed her that they would only be able to if the woman handed back the food they already gave her. After the woman handed back her food, she spit on the employees and then drove off. The employees said that the spit got on their eyes and faces.
