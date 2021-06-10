From Conway Police Department reports
Cologne taken, wallet discarded
Around 9:30 a.m. June 8, police received a call regarding a breaking or entering.
The caller told officers that an unknown person broke into his vehicle overnight. He said his wallet and cologne were taken from the vehicle “but his wallet was recovered in the yard next door,” according to the report.
No contents were taken from the wallet, the report stated.
Property found at O’Reilly Auto Parts
On June 9, police were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts in reference to a report for found property.
The manager said he found a debit card, social security card and driver’s license in the safe.
He said “one of his employees last night must have found them in the parking lot and placed them in the safe,” noting he was unsure of who found the items.
Police took the items into evidence “for safe keeping if any of the owners come looking for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.