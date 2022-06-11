From Conway Police Department reports
Relationship transfer
On June 4, police responded to a call from a man claiming his ex-girlfriend stole his money from his bank account.
The man told police that he woke up around 12:40 a.m. to find that his ex-girlfriend transferred two different payments of $227 from his bank account into her CashApp account without his permission.
He said that she should not have access to his bank account and that she must have memorized his bank information when they were dating in order to do this.
Car keys
Also on June 4, police responded to a call about a stolen car at the Days Inn on Oak Street.
The caller told police that she met the suspect a few weeks prior and that the two instantly started to connect and become close friends. She said that she had the suspect over at her house a few times over the short time of knowing each other and that she let her stay over again on June 2 because the suspect had to report to the Community Action Program of Central Arkansas (CAPCA) early the next morning and asked for a ride.
The next morning, the caller gave the suspect a ride and helped her get a room at the Days Inn on Oak Street.
There, the two brought some other friends over to have drinks in the hotel. The caller said that she started getting tired after a few drinks and when the suspect asked her for the car to get some more drinks at the liquor store, she handed her the keys.
The caller said that the suspect promised to have the car back by 11 a.m., but she never returned it.
She was also afraid the suspect would go into her house and take some things from her because her house keys were attached to her car keys.
