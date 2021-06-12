From Conway Police Department reports
If at first you don’t succeed…
On June 10, police took a phone report in reference to a stolen trailer.
The man said that “when he went outside this morning to check on his trailer he found it to be missing,” the report stated. “He said that he had checked it around 9 p.m. last night and it was there.”
He said that a few weeks ago “someone tried to steal it but had been unable to due to the lock and chain he had on it.”
This time, he said, they had been able to cut off the chain.
He described the trailer as black with one axel, 10 feet long with a wood floor. He said the right light needed to be replaced and goes out intermittently.
The trailer was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system as stolen.
Broken windows
On June 10, police took a phone report regarding criminal mischief.
The caller owns the Kindred Hospice building at 770 Factory St. He said the Kindred workers contacted him to inform him two windows at the center had been shattered.
He said he looked at the windows “and it looks like something very small struck the windows, almost like they were shot with BB gun,” according to the report.
He said it most likely occurred the previous night.
The owner said he had no idea who may have done the damage and didn’t know what it would cost to repair the windows.
He told officers he would call back after a repairman can provide him with an estimate.
