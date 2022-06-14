From Conway Police Department reports
No scan
On June 5, police responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting report at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive. Police spoke to the asset protection associate who said that she observed a woman taking several different items off the shelves and putting them in her cart. When the woman went to self-checkout, the asset protection associate said she saw the woman holding two items, scan only one of them, and then place both in a bag. The asset protection associate was then able to stop the woman from leaving the store. Police took the woman into custody.
Facebook theft sale
Also on June 5, police responded to a call from a woman in Arizona who said that she had items that were stolen from her that are now being sold online. She said that her storage unit at the Red Dot Storage in Conway was broken into sometime between Dec. 21 and Jan. 6, and that she has since seen these exact items being sold on Facebook yard sale. She said that she never made a police report about her items being stolen when it happened because she didn’t know what all was taken from her. She told police that she will go on Facebook yard sale and write up a list of all the items that she believes are hers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.