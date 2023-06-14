Golf balls
On May 26, police responded to a call at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a shoplifting report. Police spoke to a loss prevention employee who said that a man took a package of golf balls into the menswear section and began removing the balls from the packaging. The man then proceeded to hide the golf balls in his pants pockets. The man then attempted to leave the store before getting stopped.
Ugly baby
Also on May 26, police responded to a call in reference to a harassment report. Police spoke to the caller who said that a woman sent her a message about the caller talking about an “ugly baby,” the report read. The caller told police that she doesn’t know what the woman is talking about and did not respond to her. According to the police report, the caller has filed other reports about the same woman.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
