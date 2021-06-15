From Conway Police Department reports
Landscape looted
On June 11, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller owns The Carpet Center in the 600 block of Third Street.
He said that sometime between 6 p.m. June 10 and 8 a.m. June 11, “the flowers and plants were stolen from the front of his business,” according to the report.
The total amount for all the stolen plants was around $200, he said.
“He is worried about them coming back and doing damage to his business so he wanted to file a report to have it on record,” the report stated.
TVs taken
On June 11, police took a burglary report over the phone.
The caller said that she was moving out a residence in the 500 block of Factory Street and “that sometime between June 9 at approximately 1 p.m. and [June 11] at approximately 12:30 p.m. an unknown person(s) entered the residence and took two televisions,” according to the report.
She said there was no damage to indicate forced entry.
The stolen TVs were a 55-inch Vizio 4K and a 32-inch Vizio. She provided a serial number for the 32-inch TV but didn’t have one immediately available for the 55-inch TV.
She said that another woman and a man “were supposed to have moved into that residence with her, so she gave them a key,” the report stated.
When she noticed the TVs missing, she contacted the landlord, who advised her to ask the woman she had given the key about them, the report stated.
