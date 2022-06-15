From Conway Police Department reports
CashApp theft
On Thursday, police responded to a call about someone stealing money from his CashApp. The man told police that on May 27, another man broke into his house and used his CashApp account to make three different transfers before canceling the account completely. One transfer was to pay the man’s Straight Talk phone bills; another was sending almost $40 to an unknown person; and the third transaction was a transfer of $101 to himself. The caller said that he’s been in talk with CashApp to try and get his account back.
Yard damage
Also on Thursday, police responded to a call about a car that damaged a man’s property. He told police that an unknown car drove across his lawn after leaving the roadway. The car knocked the man’s mailbox out of place, knocking the door of the mailbox off of it. The car then hit a Conway Corp trash can and dragged it across the yard, destroying it. The car then drove over a black metal fence as well as a rosebush surrounded by stones. The car then drove off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.