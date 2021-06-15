From Conway Police Department reports
Criminal mischief at local businesses
Police were called to two separate criminal mischief reports at businesses in Conway on June 11.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m. June 11, police responded to Big O Tires on Harkrider Street where the owner of the business met with them. He said that “somebody shattered the front glass door of the business,” according to the report.
“He believes the suspect used some sort of pellet gun but is not sure,” the report stated.
He had security footage of the incident.“In the security video, a white 4-door vehicle (unknown make or model) drove past the business at the time the damage was done to the glass door,” an officer wrote in the report.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m. June 11, police responded to Arkansas Urology on Superior Drive.
They met with the central supply manager who said that “upon her arrival at work she noticed that two of the windows to the business had been shattered,” according to the report.
She said the windows are double paned and only the outside portion of the windows were damaged. Officers inspected the windows and noted in the report they “saw a small spec on both of the windows that looked to be from a pellet or BB gun.”
Officers photographed the windows for the report.
The supply manager said she was on the phone with an employee who had access to the surveillance system on the outside of the building.
“No footage was obtained of any possible suspect or suspect vehicle … the video is activated by motion and the motion activated the surveillance system at approximately 6:03 a.m. June 11 when the window was shattered,” the report stated.
