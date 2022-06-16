From Conway Police Department reports
The catfish
On Friday, police responded to a report of harassment over a social media app. Police spoke to a man who said that he met a girl on an app called “Hangout” who asked him to buy a Google Play gift card for her. The girl said that she worked at Conway Regional and the man said that he would meet her there to give her the gift card, but the girl said that she was too busy helping doctors to meet him. Later, the girl asked him to buy her an Amazon gift card. The man refused and the girl continued to constantly message him asking for it. The man showed police a picture of the woman and police informed him that she was probably not a real person since her nursing uniform did not match those at Conway Regional. Police told the man the best thing to do was to block her.
Shot fired
Also on Friday, police responded to a shots-fired call at a house on Rainbow Road. The caller told police that she heard a man and a woman arguing across the street from her house before hearing a single gunshot. She said she quickly went outside and saw a car speed off down the road, but did not see who was inside. While on the scene, police found a single bullet on the road in front of the house.
