From Conway Police Department reports
Airpods taken from cubby
On June 12, police were dispatched to Urban Air on Skyline Drive in reference to a theft of property.
A woman told police her group had arrived at Urban Air around 5:30 p.m. and “placed their property in one of the cubbies,” according to the report.
When they returned to the cubby around 8:15 p.m., a pair of white Apple Airpods were missing.
The Airpods tracked to a vehicle next to a blue Tahoe in the parking lot, the report stated.
“The owner of the Tahoe advised he saw someone come out and put something in the vehicle and go back inside, but the vehicle was gone before [the woman] went outside,” the report stated.
Nobody was able to get a license plate number our description of the suspect vehicle, according to the report.
The woman told police she would call them with the serial number for the Airpods.
Stolen sawzall
On June 12, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that a woman had been staying with her since May and would occasionally have her male friend over from time to time.
The caller said she “believes one of them had stolen her Bosch Sawzall,” the report stated.
She said she has cameras on her property and would go through the footage “but was unsure of when the item was actually taken,” the report stated.
Officers gave her an email address “to send any other information that could lead to charges on the correct person and recover her time,” the report stated.
Busted windshield
On June 12, police responded to a criminal mischief call in the 3000 block of Donell Ridge Road.
A woman told officers that the father of her child busted her windshield. She said the two had an argument and she told him “that she did not want to be with him,” according to the report.
She then watched him “walk to her vehicle and hit her front windshield,” the report stated.
She told officers she didn’t believe he would return to the residence but they told her to call police if he does.
