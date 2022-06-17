From Conway Police Department reports
Motel sit in
On Saturday, police responded to a call at Motel 6 on Museum Road around 11:23 a.m. in reference to a man who was refusing to leave his hotel room. Police spoke to the manager on duty who said that the man was supposed to check out at 11 a.m. that morning but he refused to leave. The manager said that the room was already being rented to someone else so he had to leave so that person could check in. Police spoke to the man who said that he was planning on staying another night and that it was very upsetting to him that he was not given “adequate time” before being asked to check out. Eventually, police got the man to leave the hotel room. Police later went inside the man’s old hotel room and saw that the man caused some damage. Inside, police found that the loveseat had been damaged, having two big rips.
Debit cards stolen
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call from a man in Hot Springs regarding a fraud report. The man told police that the previous night his car was broken into and his credit and debit cards were stolen in Hot Springs. He said that Saturday he received a notification from his bank that his debit cards were used at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Prince Street in Conway. There was a $914.28 charge to one card and a $515.37 charge to another, both occurring just before 7:40 a.m. Police were able to go to the Neighborhood Market and look at the security footage to see a woman using the man’s cards at checkout buying gift cards and some diapers.
