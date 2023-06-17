From Conway Police Department reports
Dog
On May 29, police responded to a call around 8:34 p.m. in reference to an animal bite. When police arrived on the scene, the caller was sitting near a Conway Fire Department engine with her big toe bleeding, but declined medical attention, according to the report. The caller told police that she was walking in her backyard with her dog when her dog and the neighbor’s dog started to become aggressive with each other. To keep the two dogs away from each other, the caller said that she went to get her dog, but then the neighbor’s dog bit her toe through a hole in the fence.
Police then spoke to the neighbor who said that he was outside grilling when he noticed his dog by the fence. The neighbor told police that he saw the caller try kicking his dog through the fence which caused his dog to bite her in self defense, the report stated. Animal Control later arrived on the scene and determined that the neighbor’s dog needed to be quarantined for 10 days. The dog was transported to the Conway Animal Welfare Unit.
Cougar
On May 30, police responded to a call in reference to a report of harassment. Police spoke to the caller who said that he matched with a woman on a dating app called Cougar and had been talking to her for a few days. The caller told police that he sent the woman explicit pictures of himself, but after sending the photos, the woman told him that she would be sending the pictures to all of his friends on social media. The unknown woman then asked for different amounts of money in order for her to not send the photos.
