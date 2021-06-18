From Conway Police Department reports
Somebody needed caffeine
On June 13, police responded to a breaking or entering at Mobil on the Run on Skyline Drive. Dispatch said the building behind the gas station had been broken into.
Officers spoke with a clerk who said that around 4:30 a.m. “an unknown white male broke broke into the shop [and] took a large coffee machine, small coffee machine, and two cappuccino machines (commonly used in gas stations),” the report stated.
The clerk didn’t have serial numbers or brand names for the machines but valued the missing items at $5,000.
Attempted vehicle theft
On June 13, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said that he travels back and forth from Arkansas to Alabama for work. His primary residence is in Alabama but he has an apartment in Conway, the caller said. His truck has been sitting in the parking lot of the apartment complexion on Hogan Lane in Conway for approximately a week and he hadn’t left the apartment because he had been sick.
When he went to his vehicle on the morning of June 13, he discovered it had been broken into. “The steering column was pulled apart, the ignition was removed and the door handles on the outside of the doors were ripped off,” the report stated. “[The caller] said nothing was taken from the vehicle, but they were clearly trying to take the vehicle.”
