From Conway Police Department reports
Assault
On Monday, police responded to a call from a woman reporting to have been hit in her own store. The woman told police that a man entered her store who she says sexually assaulted her daughter a few years ago. When she saw him, she threw an egg at the man’s head. After she threw the egg, the man then punched the woman in the face, according to the report. The two were broken up by a bystander, the police report stated. The man left the store before police arrived on the scene.
Stolen property
Also on Monday, police responded to a call from a woman who said she had items stolen from her house. The woman told police that the night prior, her iPhone 13, a bottle of perfume, a bottle of clonazepam, vyvanse, hydrocodone, and $900 worth of clothes were stolen from her house. When police asked how someone got into her house to steal the items, the woman named someone she said was the homeowner who was letting people in. Police then asked when the last time she spoke to the homeowner and she said it was a couple hours prior. However, when police put the name of the homeowner through their system, it showed that she had been dead since 2019. The woman then named the two women she believes stole her items and police could not find those names in their system at all.
