From Conway Police Department reports
Shots fired
Shortly before 11 p.m. May 25, police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Erbach, South Mitchell and South Baridon streets.
“Multiple callers stated 6-8 gunshots were heard,” the report stated.
Officers checked the area for injured people, damaged property or witnesses. Three shell casings were found – one on Erbach Street and two on South Baridon Street. No injured people were located and the officers observed no property damage, according to the report.
Officers were unable to locate any witnesses. The shell casings were collected and logged into evidence, the report stated.
Polaris taken from patio
On May 26, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that sometime between 8 p.m. May 25 and 7 a.m. May 26, an unknown offender stole his 2009 Polaris Sportsman from his back patio.
“The four-wheeler key was not in the ignition, it was unsecured and no damage done,” the report stated. “The yard did not have a fence, or gate, and it’s believed the offender just pushed it off the his property.”
The caller said he had no suspect information. He also said he would call back with the VIN number as he didn’t immediately have it available.
Ex sending TikToks
On May 26, police took harassing communications report over the phone.
The caller said that for the past seven years she and her fiance have been receiving texts, and now TikTok messages, from his ex-wife.
“The messages are at random times, but continuous,” the report stated. “[The ex-wife] calls them derogatory names and extends hopes that they die.”
The caller told police they have blocked the ex-wife’s numbers several times “but she just gets a new one,” the report stated.
The ex-wife is currently living in Massachusetts, the report noted.
