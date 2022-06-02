From Conway Police Department reports
Pawn mower
On Friday, police responded to a call from a woman claiming that a man stole her lawn mower. The woman told police that her lawn mower was stolen on the morning of May 24 after she heard a “commotion” outside of her house around 6 a.m. She did not notice her lawn mower was missing until later that day, and when she texted the man who stole it to bring it back, he said he would bring it back later. On Friday, she reached out to the man again who told her that he pawned the $400 lawn mower for $70 in Mayflower. The woman filed a police report in order to reach out to the pawn shops in Mayflower to attempt to get it back.
Stolen bikes
Also on Friday, police responded to a call at the Walmart on Skyline Drive in reference to a pair of stolen bikes. The police spoke to a couple who said that they were riding their bikes to Walmart around 2 p.m. that day and left them on the side of the building when they went in. When they came out, however, the bikes were gone. Police looked at security footage and saw a man take off on one bike while holding onto the other around 25 minutes after the couple entered Walmart. According to the police report, police knew about a homeless camp behind Walmart and went there to check. The police found the bikes there and the man with them told police that he just “found” them. The man was then arrested.
