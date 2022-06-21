From Conway Police Department reports
Storage unit break-in
On June 14, police responded to a call about someone breaking into a woman’s storage unit. The woman told police that she received an email from her storage unit informing her that she needed to have a lock on her unit. This confused the woman because she remembered putting a lock on it, but when she went to look, the lock was missing. The woman told police that this must have happened sometime between January of this year and that day. The things stolen from her storage unit included two guns, a projector, a laptop, a printer, a TV and various shoes and clothing.
Two cans of pop on the wall
Also on June 14, police responded to a call from a woman saying that she had soda cans thrown at her house. She told police that the incident occurred sometime between sundown the previous night and sunrise that morning. She said that there was no damage done to her house, but it appeared that the individual or individuals who did it shook the cans before throwing them, causing a mess. Police found two cans on the ground at the scene. The woman said that there are some kids in the neighborhood who would mess with her flowers and throw rocks at her house, and she believes they did this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.