From Conway Police Department reports
Truck stolen from residence
On June 18, police responded to the 2200 block of Lookout Avenue for a stolen vehicle report.
The man said that his 1990 baby blue GMC pickup was stolen overnight from in front of his residence.
He said he had his keys and the vehicle was locked at the time of the theft.
He said his Taurus 9mm handgun, wallet and father’s tools and weed eater were in the vehicle when it was stolen. He gave officers the serial number for the firearm. Officers entered the firearm into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system as stolen and put out a BOLO for the vehicle. The man contacted the bank about the stolen debit card.
In the wake of a frat party
On June 20, officers responded to Toad Suck Landing Park on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a criminal mischief report.
Officers saw “what appeared to be the remnants of a party that had ended on the morning of June 19,” according to the report.
“There was an enormous amount of trash scattered across the entire length of the park including paper plates, cups, broken bottles, even used condoms,” the report stated. “Parked at the pavilion was a trailer with the Greek letters of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity on the sides of it.”
Officers noted the trailer didn’t have a license plate on it.
Sitting on the trailer was a box of latex gloves with a name written in black marker. Officers found the name on social media and the he is a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Officers contacted the Parks and recreation Department and notified them of the trash and damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.