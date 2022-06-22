From Conway Police Department reports
Van leak
On June 14, police responded to a call at the Sonshine Academy gymnastics center in reference to damaged property. Police spoke to the general manager who said that he was about to take some kids on a field trip, but first they had to fill up their vans with gas. When he was filling up one of the vans, he noticed fuel leaking from it. He then took it to a mechanic who said that the tank had been cut. The general manager asked police to have extra patrol of the gymnastics center during nighttime in case this were to happen again.
Wall punch
Also on June 14, police responded to a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex on Donaghey Avenue. Police spoke to the caller who said that she awoke to the sound of her neighbor punching a hole through her bedroom wall. When he did that, she said that she heard him say “stop [expletive] with me” followed by some mumbling to himself that she couldn’t make out. Police recognized the description the woman gave of the man from previous reports and attempted to make contact, but he was either not home or refused to come to the door.
