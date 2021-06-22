From Conway Police Department reports
Tire flattened with knife
On June 19, police took a criminal mischief report over the phone.
The caller said that when she went out to her vehicle that morning, she found the driver’s side tire flat.
“When she went to change it, she found damage that made her believe that someone had stuck a knife in it to flatten it,” the report stated.
Neither the woman nor her daughter, who also drives the vehicle, knew of anyone that may have wanted to damage the vehicle. The woman said she believes the damage happened overnight because “the tire was fine the night before,” the report stated.
Vehicle window shot with BB gun
On June 19, police responded to the 1900 block of Arrowhead Lane for a criminal mischief report.
The man said that he and his son went outside to move cars around in the driveway around 9 p.m. the night before. When he woke up that morning around 6:30 a.m., “he found that the front driver side window had been shot with what appeared to be a BB gun,” the report stated.
He said he “believes it was a BB gun due to the diameter of the hole in the window,” according to the report.
Photos of the damage were added to the RMS Repository, the report stated.
