From Conway Police Department reports
Funny money
On June 15, police responded to a call of counterfeit money being used at the Road Runner on Skyline Drive. Police spoke to an employee who said that two men came into the business to buy gas with a $100 bill which ended up being a fake. The employee told the men that he was calling the police, but they remained calm about it and cooperated, the report stated. The men told police that they just came back to Conway from North Little Rock after getting back one of the men’s stolen truck. They said that they found the $100 bill inside. Neither men were arrested due to them not knowing that the bill was fake.
Car battery
Also on June 15, police responded to a call at Discount Auto Glass in reference to a battery report. Police spoke to the manager who said that the day prior, a customer became upset about the service he was receiving and proceeded to “yank” off the rubber seal around the front windshield of his car. The manager said that when the customer did this, it hit the side of her face and knocked off her glasses. The manager said that she did not want to press charges but wanted the report on file and for the man not to return to the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.