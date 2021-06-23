From Conway Police Department reports
Storage units burgled
Around 6:30 p.m. June 18, police responded to Red Dot Storage at 1325 Museum Road in response to two storage units being broken into.
One woman reported she was notified by facility personnel that her storage unit had been broken into. She said “a padlock similar to the one that was on her unit was the ground outside the building and was broken,” the report stated, noting that her “storage unit is an indoor unit and the padlock was outside the entrance to the building that container her unit.”
Neither of the keys the woman had opened the padlock but officers said it was unclear “if this is not their padlock or if the key just did not work because of the damage to the padlock.”
She said the only thing missing from her unit was a black welding helmet valued at $150. While looking through the unit, she located a 1 1/26 wrench on top of a dresser that was not hers.
Police collected the wrench and the padlock and logged them into evidence.
A man said he also received a message from facility personnel that during routine checks of the property they found the padlock to his unit broken and on the ground.
“The storage facility replaced the padlock and the broken padlock was removed prior to” officers making contact with the man, according to the report.
He said a 50-inch Roku flatscreen TV valued at $300 and a 46-inch either Sony or Panasonic flatscreen TV valued at $250 were taken from the unit.
It was unknown when the theft occurred, the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.