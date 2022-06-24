From Conway Police Department reports
Car keyed
On Saturday, police responded to a call at Conway Behavioral Health Hospital in reference to a woman reporting that her coworker keyed her car. Police arrived at the scene and saw a “large continuous scratch” along both driver-side doors. Police asked the woman how she knew that the coworker was responsible. The woman told police that while she didn’t have any proof, she knew it was her because the two recently had an argument. While talking to the woman, the coworker in question stepped outside and police approached her to ask her questions. The coworker told police that she was not responsible and that she thought the two sorted out their differences already.
Sugar vengeance
Also on Saturday, police responded to a call about a woman who said that she had been receiving harassing messages from her estranged husband. The woman told police that she is currently in the process of getting a divorce. She said that she received a call from him and he said “when I see you its vengeance,” according to the report. He then said that he threw away all of her mail as well. The police report states that the woman has filed a previous report against her estranged husband for aggravated assault.
In a separate police report filed the following day, the same woman called police to report that someone had poured sugar into her car’s gas tank. She said that she noticed it while filling up gas and saw sugar around the fill spout. She told police that she believes that her estranged husband is responsible for it.
