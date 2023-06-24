From Conway Police Department reports
Intoxicated woman
On July 5, police responded to a call at the Faulkner County District Court Probation Division in reference to a report of an intoxicated woman. Police spoke to a probation and parole officer who said that a woman arrived to her probation appointment intoxicated. He told police that the woman admitted to using PCP the night prior and also tested positive on her drug test for amphetamines. Police spoke to the woman and noted in the police report that her eyes were “very heavy and half closed” and her speech was slurred, according to the report. Police noted the woman was “acting and saying things that were not normal for a sober person,” the report stated. The woman was arrested for public intoxication.
Litter and tampons
On July 6, police responded to a call at the Dominos on Old Morrilton Highway in reference to a report of criminal mischief. Police spoke to the general manager who said that he released a man from his duties the previous day. The general manger told police that the man made a pizza order and came to the restaurant with a backpack, but never picked up his pizza. The manager said that it was not unusual for the man to have his backpack with him, but that the man went to the bathroom and then left. After he left, the bathroom doors were locked and no one was able to get inside until the manager arrived the next morning. Inside the bathroom, the manger found tampons that were taken apart and put into the woman’s toilet, including the applicator and packaging. The manager also found that the man’s toilet was filled with kitty litter.
